Karachi: Two arrested and several public places sealed for violation of COVID-19 SOPs

Two people arrested in Bahadurabad for hosting a wedding on a rooftop.

A restaurant, a wedding hall, and a cafe sealed for violating coronavirus SOPs.

Motorcycles arrested over an earlier ban on pillion riding released.

In a raid by the district administration and Rangers in Bahadurabad on Saturday, a wedding ceremony taking place on a rooftop was stopped and two organisers of the event were arrested, against whom a case has also been registered.



The assistant commissioner of the locality stated that the suspects were violating coronavirus SOPs. "A ban has been placed on all types of indoor and outdoor gatherings," he pointed out, referring to lockdown restrictions in effect in Sindh, till at least August 8.

Furthermore, a restaurant in Civil Lines, a wedding hall in Lyari, and a cafe in Garden were also sealed by the district administration, police, and Rangers for violating COVID-19 safety measures.

In a parallel development, several motorcyclists, who were arrested for violating an earlier ban on pillion riding, were released from the Airport police station today.



The Sindh government has imposed a partial lockdown across the province from July 31 to August 8 in light of the rising coronavirus cases.



Inter-city travel, government offices, markets, and gatherings at indoor and outdoor places are banned during this time period. However, essential services such as pharmacies and groceries are allowed to remain open.

Restaurants are only allowed to deliver food and no take-way or dining is allowed.

The partial lockdown also prohibits citizens from unnecessary movement and vaccination cards of citizens will be checked.