Marvel actor criticised for joking about Scarlett Johansson's lawsuit against Disney

Scarlett Johansson, star of the Marvel superhero movie "Black Widow," sued the Walt Disney Co (DIS.N) last week, alleging that the company breached her contract when it offered the movie on streaming at the same time it played in theaters.



Johansson's complaint, filed in Los Angeles Superior Court, argued that the dual release strategy of "Black Widow" had reduced her compensation, which was based partly on box office receipts from what was supposed to be an exclusive run in cinemas.



Disney said there was "no merit" to the lawsuit, saying it had complied with her contract. It added in a statement that the release of the movie on its streaming platform had "significantly enhanced her (Johansson's) ability to earn additional compensation on top of the $20 million she has received to date.”



Dave Bautista, who plays, who plays Drax in the Guardians of the Galaxy films, is the only Marvel actor who has commented on Johansson's lawsuit.

Bautista shared a link to a report on Twitter and jokingly wrote: “Told em they should’ve made a #Drax movie but noooooo!”

The former wrestler was criticised for making insensitive remarks about Scarlett Jonansson's situation.

His fans defend him , arguing that he meant no harm from the message.

