Victoria Beckham shares fun insight into David's Christmas obsession

Victoria Beckham has revealed that her husband, David, kicks off their family Christmas celebrations as early as November 1.

The former Spice Girl and fashion designer, 51, told Jimmy Fallon on The Tonight Show that David is a true Christmas fan, particularly when it comes to the Elf on the Shelf tradition.

For those unfamiliar, Elf on the Shelf is a popular holiday custom in which a magical scout elf, sent by Santa, is placed in a new hiding spot each night throughout December.

David's festive excitement is is intense that he even starts the tradition in November, ahead of most families.

This year, the Beckham family began decorating their big Christmas tree on November 24, showing just how much they love the season.

Victoria said to Jimmy Fallon: 'Since November 1, Elf has been on heavy rotation because my husband is obsessed with anything Christmassy.'

During the interview, Victoria also spoke publicly for the first time about David being knighted for his services to football and British society.

And speaking publicly for the first time about the achievement, Victoria laughed and said: 'I am Lady Beckham. We are so proud of him.

What he has done for sport and his philanthropic work is amazing. It was everything. We are both so patriotic and so proud to be British. So, for David to be knighted by the King meant so much.

'It was a 'pinch me' moment. I think the whole country is so proud of him and everything he has achieved.'

The former Manchester United star was honoured by King Charles in November 2025, earning the title Sir David Beckham.