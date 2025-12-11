50 Cent teases unreleased Diddy footage: ‘I'll just put it on YouTube'

50 Cent says the footage he has can land Diddy in prison for life

50 Cent is sitting on over 140 hours of unreleased footage from Diddy’s videographer.

Apparently, 50 Cent only showed a fraction of the footage in his new Netflix documentary, Sean Combs: The Reckoning. In the four-part docuseries released December 2, viewers saw for the first time what Diddy was up to in the lead-up to his September 2024 arrest in New York City. Hopeful for a Netflix documentary of his own victory, Diddy had hired a videographer to follow him around and document his behind-the-scenes battle.

Alas, the Bad Boy Records founder was arrested, and his videographer, who was left hanging, sold the footage to the highest bidder: Curtis “50 Cent” Jackson.

Appearing on Sherri Shepard’s daytime talk show on Wednesday, December 10, Fifty confirmed he’s sitting on a goldmine.

“Everything couldn’t make the [cut]. It was only four episodes, so it was a lot. You had to pick and choose things,” the In Da Club rapper said.

He gave an example of footage that relates to Diddy having a baby with a woman who previously dated Tupac Shakur (an apparent pattern with Combs), but unfortunately, “We had to cut it down.”

When host Sherri asked if viewers can expect season 2 of the docuseries, Fifty replied, “Or, I’ll just put it on YouTube.”

50 then took to his Instagram to confirm that he has 140 hours of Diddy’s personal footage and what was shown on the documentary was just the tip of the iceberg.

“Correct 140 hours of footage,” he wrote, responding to a fan video that theorised the unreleased footage could potentially extend Diddy’s four-year sentence to life in prison. “I don’t understand why he filmed himself but I’m glad he filmed him self. The people supporting him will very quiet when more comes out.”