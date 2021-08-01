 
Sunday Aug 01 2021
Web Desk

Royal family ‘done’ with Meghan Markle’s ‘drip feeding’ tactics’

The royal family is reportedly ‘utterly done with’ Meghan Markle’s consistent desire to ‘drip feed’ information about the Firm to the paparazzi.

This claim has been brought forward by royal expert Rebecca English Very unlikely, although of course they will read it, they’d be daft not to.”

"I just know from the Palace’s point of view, they’re not commenting, they don’t want to get involved, I think they’re just utterly fed up of this kind of drip feed of information and revelations coming from Harry and Meghan and their acolytes and they just want a summer without it quite frankly.”

"Especially after what has been a really difficult few months with the loss of the Duke of Edinburgh.”

