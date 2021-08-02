Prince Harry, Meghan Markle’s future to revolve around ‘royal ruckus’: report

Prince Harry and Meghan Markle recently got handed a major warning regarding the generational tears they allegedly caused with their Megxit call.

The claim has been made by royal expert Victoria Arbiter, and in her piece for Honey.nine she was quoted saying, “Whether or not it reopens said rifts remains to be seen, but since the material plans to delve into the Sussexes' move to California, Meghan's miscarriage, the pair's 'heartbreak' over the death of Prince Philip and their 'groundbreaking' interview with Oprah Winfrey, it's unlikely to help.”



“Granted, penning up-to-date text is far from uncommon, but the additional wording means Harry and Meghan are bound to be at the centre of a right royal ruckus once more despite their resolve to safeguard their personal privacy.”