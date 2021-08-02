Piers Morgan opens up on battle with long Covid

Former Good Morning Britain presenter Piers Morgan has revealed battle with long Covid after Lewis Hamilton required medical attention at Hungarian Grand Prix after struggling with dizziness on Sunday.

Reminding his followers of the seriousness of long Covid, Piers issued a stark warning shortly after the sporting star announced he is suffering with symptoms of the illness, saying he has also not returned to full health.

‘Do not underestimate the effects of long-covid,’ Piers wrote. ‘I’ve never had fatigue like this, nearly 3 weeks after symptoms started. Lewis, one of the world’s fittest athletes, had covid 8 months ago and is still having issues he believes are linked to it.’

Lewis - seven-time world champion star - drove superbly to race from last to third and take the lead of the Formula One world championship following a frenetic race at the Hungaroring on Sunday.