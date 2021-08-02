 
entertainment
Monday Aug 02 2021
Victoria Beckham and daughter Harper enjoy 'girls night' in Miami

Monday Aug 02, 2021

Victoria Beckham shared a sweet snap of her and daughter Harper Seven as they enjoyed girls night in Miami.

The former Spice Girl took to her Instagram Stories to post a selfie from their bed with a filter that added glittery smiley face stickers to Harper's face.

The 47-year-old fashionista also added a few heart stickers to the corner of her story.

Victoria took the selfie from a high angle and rocked a simple black t-shirt. Harper was most recently on holiday with dad David, brother Cruz, and grandmother Sandra in Italy.

Previously, Victoria Beckham's daughter Harper stunned every one as she rocked her Mom's Fashion Line in Sweet Photo with David.

Harper has found some fashion inspiration from mom Victoria Beckham, sporting the same dress in a May Instagram post.

