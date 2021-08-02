 
Can't connect right now! retry
entertainment
Monday Aug 02 2021
By
Web Desk

‘General Hospital’ star Jay Pickett, 60, dies on set of upcoming film

By
Web Desk

Monday Aug 02, 2021

Jay Pickett died while working on the set of his upcoming film, Treasure Valley
Jay Pickett died while working on the set of his upcoming film, 'Treasure Valley'

American actor, known for his role on General Hospital, Jay Pickett passed away last week at the age of 60.

The Port Charles and Days of Our Lives star died while working on the set of his upcoming film, Treasure Valley.

The soap opera star’s death was announced on the Facebook page of director and producer Travis Mills on Sunday.

"Many of you have already heard about the tragedy that happened two days ago. Jay Pickett, our leading man, writer, producer, and creator of this movie passed away suddenly while we were on location preparing to film a scene," he wrote.

"There is no official explanation for the cause of his death but it appears to have been a heart attack. Everyone present tried as hard as they could to keep him alive. Our hearts are broken and we grieve for his family who are so devastated by this shocking tragedy,” he added.

In a separate post, actor Jim Heffel wrote that Pickett "died sitting on a horse ready to rope a steer in the movie Treasure Valley in Idaho."

"Yesterday I lost a good friend and the world lost a great person. Jay Pickett decided to ride off into the Heavens. Jay wrote the story and starred in it. He was also coproducer with myself and Vernon Walker. He will be truly missed. Ride like the wind,” added Heffel. 

More From Entertainment:

Canadian pop star Kris Wu detained by police in China over rape allegation

Canadian pop star Kris Wu detained by police in China over rape allegation
DaBaby dropped from Lollapalooza lineup over homophobic comments

DaBaby dropped from Lollapalooza lineup over homophobic comments
Chadwick Boseman’s final performance for Marvel to air this month

Chadwick Boseman’s final performance for Marvel to air this month
Queen wants Kate Middleton to fill void left by Prince Harry and Meghan Markle

Queen wants Kate Middleton to fill void left by Prince Harry and Meghan Markle
'Jungle Cruise' sails to the top in debut weekend

'Jungle Cruise' sails to the top in debut weekend

Prince Harry's mom Diana felt like a 'lamb to the slaughter' on her wedding day

Prince Harry's mom Diana felt like a 'lamb to the slaughter' on her wedding day
Kendall Jenner puts her fit physique on display in tinny outfit

Kendall Jenner puts her fit physique on display in tinny outfit
Victoria Beckham and daughter Harper enjoy 'girls night' in Miami

Victoria Beckham and daughter Harper enjoy 'girls night' in Miami
Billie Eilish sparks anger with her new controversial tweet

Billie Eilish sparks anger with her new controversial tweet
Kim Kardashian sets Instagram ablaze with her sizzling snap amid warning

Kim Kardashian sets Instagram ablaze with her sizzling snap amid warning
Piers Morgan opens up on battle with long Covid

Piers Morgan opens up on battle with long Covid
Prince Charles ‘on edge’ as Prince Harry continues to ‘trash’ royal family

Prince Charles ‘on edge’ as Prince Harry continues to ‘trash’ royal family

Latest

view all