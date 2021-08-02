 
Can't connect right now! retry
Showbiz
Monday Aug 02 2021
By
Web Desk

Shilpa Shetty issues her statement after husband Raj Kundra’s arrest

By
Web Desk

Monday Aug 02, 2021

Shilpa Shetty issues her statement after husband Raj Kundra’s arrest
Shilpa Shetty issues her statement after husband Raj Kundra’s arrest

Bollywood actress Shilpa Shetty Kundra has issued her first statement after husband Raj Kundra was arrested by the Mumbai police as the 'key conspirator' on pornography charges.

In a lengthy statement on social media, the Baazigar actor said “Yes! The past few days have been challenging, on every front. There have been a lot of rumours and accusations. A lot of unwarranted aspersions on me cast by the media and (not so) well wishers as well. A lot of trolling/questions posed… not only to me but also to my family.”

Shilpa Shetty further said “MY STAND… I HAVE NOT COMMENTED YET and will continue to refrain from doing so on this case as it is subjudice, so please stop attributing false quotes on my behalf.”

She continued “Reiterating my philosophy of, as a celebrity “Never complain, never explain”. All I will say is, as it’s an on-going investigation, I have full faith in the Mumbai Police & the Indian judiciary.

“As a family, we are taking recourse to all our available legal remedies. But, till then I humbly request you - especially as a MOTHER - to respect our privacy for my children’s sake and request you to refrain from commenting on half-baked information without verifying the veracity of the same.”

“I am a proud law-abiding Indian citizen and a hardworking professional for the last 29 years. People have put their faith in ME & I’ve never let anyone down. So, most importantly, I request you to respect my family’s and ‘my right’ to privacy in these times.”

“We don’t deserve a media trial. Please let the law take its course. With Positivity and Gratitude, Shilpa Shetty Kundra,” the actress concluded.

More From Showbiz:

Veteran actress Durdana Butt hospitalized

Veteran actress Durdana Butt hospitalized
Karisma Kapoor shares unseen photo of Kareena Kapoor to mark Sisters Day

Karisma Kapoor shares unseen photo of Kareena Kapoor to mark Sisters Day
Ayeza Khan prays for Turkey as wildfires force more people to flee homes

Ayeza Khan prays for Turkey as wildfires force more people to flee homes
Sheheryar Munawar unveils first poster of his directorial debut ‘Prince Charming’

Sheheryar Munawar unveils first poster of his directorial debut ‘Prince Charming’
Katrina Kaif’s BTS dance video goes viral

Katrina Kaif’s BTS dance video goes viral
Shehzad Roy gets a strange marriage proposal on Twitter

Shehzad Roy gets a strange marriage proposal on Twitter
Priyanka Chopra openly challenges Parineeti Chopra for arm wrestling

Priyanka Chopra openly challenges Parineeti Chopra for arm wrestling
Engin Altan Duzyatan aka Ertugrul congratulates Mete Gazoz on winning Olympic gold

Engin Altan Duzyatan aka Ertugrul congratulates Mete Gazoz on winning Olympic gold
Hamza Ali Abbasi shares a heartfelt birthday note for son as he turns one

Hamza Ali Abbasi shares a heartfelt birthday note for son as he turns one
Shilpa Shetty files 29 media personalities, outlets for defamation in porn case

Shilpa Shetty files 29 media personalities, outlets for defamation in porn case
Naimal Khawar celebrates first birthday of son Muhammad Mustafa Abbasi

Naimal Khawar celebrates first birthday of son Muhammad Mustafa Abbasi
Sumbul Iqbal tests positive for Covid-19

Sumbul Iqbal tests positive for Covid-19

Latest

view all