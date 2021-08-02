 
Can't connect right now! retry
entertainment
Monday Aug 02 2021
By
Web Desk

Queen Elizabeth playfully trolled American tourists who didn’t recognize her

By
Web Desk

Monday Aug 02, 2021

Queen Elizabeth had a run-in with some tourists who were unaware of who they were speaking to
Queen Elizabeth had a run-in with some tourists who were unaware of who they were speaking to

Queen Elizabeth is without a doubt one of the most famous public figures across the globe.

However, Her Majesty does manage to go under the radar from time to time, especially while she is spending time at the Balmoral Castle in Scotland.

The monarch’s former protection officer, Richard Griffin spoke about the time some American tourists failed to recognize the Queen and how she decided to have some fun with them instead of correcting them.

Griffin spoke to The Times and said that while she was walking around the estate, she had a run-in with some tourists who were unaware that they were speaking to the Queen herself.

He explained to the portal that the Queen was asked if she lived in the area to which she said that she did have a house (read: castle) in the vicinity.

The tourists then asked her if she has ever met the Queen to which she pointed at Griffin and said: "No, but this policeman has.”

While Griffin refrained from mentioning how the conversation carried on from there, he did reveal that the visitors bid adieu without knowing that they had just met the Queen.

More From Entertainment:

Britney Spears is ‘not scared to speak’ as she continues to fight conservatorship

Britney Spears is ‘not scared to speak’ as she continues to fight conservatorship

Kelly Clarkson is ‘angry, shocked and sad’ over latest development in divorce war

Kelly Clarkson is ‘angry, shocked and sad’ over latest development in divorce war
Sarah Ferguson sheds light on life as a working royal: 'Taking it slow post lockdown'

Sarah Ferguson sheds light on life as a working royal: 'Taking it slow post lockdown'
Billie Eilish says social media makes her feel bad about her body

Billie Eilish says social media makes her feel bad about her body
Queen Elizabeth's grandson reveals 'hardest part' of Prince Philip's funeral

Queen Elizabeth's grandson reveals 'hardest part' of Prince Philip's funeral
Ariana Grande is ‘vaxxed and masked’, urges fans to get Covid-19 vaccine

Ariana Grande is ‘vaxxed and masked’, urges fans to get Covid-19 vaccine
‘General Hospital’ star Jay Pickett, 60, dies on set of upcoming film

‘General Hospital’ star Jay Pickett, 60, dies on set of upcoming film

Dev Patel gets candid about 'one of the worst movies' he's ever done

Dev Patel gets candid about 'one of the worst movies' he's ever done
Canadian pop star Kris Wu detained by police in China over rape allegation

Canadian pop star Kris Wu detained by police in China over rape allegation
DaBaby dropped from Lollapalooza lineup over homophobic comments

DaBaby dropped from Lollapalooza lineup over homophobic comments
Chadwick Boseman’s final performance for Marvel to air this month

Chadwick Boseman’s final performance for Marvel to air this month
Queen wants Kate Middleton to fill void left by Prince Harry and Meghan Markle

Queen wants Kate Middleton to fill void left by Prince Harry and Meghan Markle

Latest

view all