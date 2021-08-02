Queen Elizabeth playfully trolled American tourists who didn’t recognize her

Queen Elizabeth had a run-in with some tourists who were unaware of who they were speaking to

Queen Elizabeth is without a doubt one of the most famous public figures across the globe.

However, Her Majesty does manage to go under the radar from time to time, especially while she is spending time at the Balmoral Castle in Scotland.

The monarch’s former protection officer, Richard Griffin spoke about the time some American tourists failed to recognize the Queen and how she decided to have some fun with them instead of correcting them.

Griffin spoke to The Times and said that while she was walking around the estate, she had a run-in with some tourists who were unaware that they were speaking to the Queen herself.

He explained to the portal that the Queen was asked if she lived in the area to which she said that she did have a house (read: castle) in the vicinity.

The tourists then asked her if she has ever met the Queen to which she pointed at Griffin and said: "No, but this policeman has.”

While Griffin refrained from mentioning how the conversation carried on from there, he did reveal that the visitors bid adieu without knowing that they had just met the Queen.