Showbiz
Monday Aug 02 2021
Mahira Khan shares her first look from Sheheryar Munawar’s directorial debut ‘Prince Charming’

Monday Aug 02, 2021

Pakistani superstar Mahira Khan mesmerised her millions of fans with her first look from Sheheryar Munawar Siddiqui’s directorial debut short film Prince Charming.

Taking to Instagram, the Superstar actress shared her first look from Prince Charming and said “As actors we make ourselves vulnerable to our directors, to the audiences, to the world at large.. but a lot of times we protect ourselves as well, by not fully tapping into memories or thoughts that are too dark for us to handle. I know, I do that many times to protect myself.

“Sometimes though, you let your director tap into that vulnerable you. It’s scary but it’s also freeing. Sherry, I surrendered to your vision and I don’t regret it one bit. I am so so proud of you.. as your friend and as your actor. @sheheryarmunawar”

Mahira further said “Was a pleasure working with the entire team. My co-actor Zahid and the rest of the crew - pleasure! More on that later.”

“For now.. sherrryyy, may you shine bright like a diamond, always Ameen,” she concluded.

