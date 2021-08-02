 
Influencer Hayes Grier arrested over assault causing victim brain damage

Social media star Hayes Grier was arrested after allegedly beating up a man and stealing his phone.

According to TMZ, the 21-year-old was booked in a jail after a warrant was issued to arrest him from his home over charges of common law robbery, felony conspiracy and assault serious bodily injury.

The alleged victim said that the former Vine, a now defunct social media app, star’s assault left him with a broken eyeball socket, brain damage, bruised ribs, bleeding from the back of the head and loss of hearing.

Grier and a co-conspirator, who has not yet been charged, have also been accused of stealing the victim’s $1,200 phone.

The star supposedly posted bail and is set to face a judge on Monday.  

