 
Can't connect right now! retry
entertainment
Monday Aug 02 2021
By
Web Desk

Jennifer Lopez makes her love for Ben Affleck all the more obvious

By
Web Desk

Monday Aug 02, 2021

Jennifer Lopez makes her love for Ben Affleck all the more obvious

Jennifer Lopez is making her love for Ben Affleck all the more obvious with a gorgeous piece of jewelry.

The On the Floor hit-maker was spotted wearing a necklace gifted by her one and only which read the word "BEN" while out and about in Italy.

The singer wore a flowy white dress which had a low-cut neckline, putting the necklace on full display.

She tied up the look with a multi-coloured bag, large sunglasses and other jewelry pieces.

The Hustlers actress was first spotted wearing the necklace three days after ringing her birthday with the Argo star, who has since departed for the USA.

This was also when she made her Instagram debut with her man via a PDA-filled snap of them.

Take a look: 

Jennifer Lopez makes her love for Ben Affleck all the more obvious


More From Entertainment:

Influencer Hayes Grier arrested over assault causing victim brain damage

Influencer Hayes Grier arrested over assault causing victim brain damage

Fetty Wap's daughter passes away at the age of 4

Fetty Wap's daughter passes away at the age of 4
Oprah Winfrey event planner to organise Meghan Markle's 40th birthday party

Oprah Winfrey event planner to organise Meghan Markle's 40th birthday party
Kim Kardashian plans on keeping family unity intact amid Kanye West split

Kim Kardashian plans on keeping family unity intact amid Kanye West split

Brad Pitt's doppelganger wipes off all dating apps: 'I’m just staying single'

Brad Pitt's doppelganger wipes off all dating apps: 'I’m just staying single'
George and Amal Clooney shoot down pregnancy rumours

George and Amal Clooney shoot down pregnancy rumours
Queen Elizabeth playfully trolled American tourists who didn’t recognize her

Queen Elizabeth playfully trolled American tourists who didn’t recognize her
Britney Spears is ‘not scared to speak’ as she continues to fight conservatorship

Britney Spears is ‘not scared to speak’ as she continues to fight conservatorship

Kelly Clarkson is ‘angry, shocked and sad’ over latest development in divorce war

Kelly Clarkson is ‘angry, shocked and sad’ over latest development in divorce war
Sarah Ferguson sheds light on life as a working royal: 'Taking it slow post lockdown'

Sarah Ferguson sheds light on life as a working royal: 'Taking it slow post lockdown'
Billie Eilish says social media makes her feel bad about her body

Billie Eilish says social media makes her feel bad about her body
Queen Elizabeth's grandson reveals 'hardest part' of Prince Philip's funeral

Queen Elizabeth's grandson reveals 'hardest part' of Prince Philip's funeral

Latest

view all