Monday Aug 02 2021
Katy Perry, John Legend dazzle at UNICEF gala with music

Monday Aug 02, 2021

Katy Perry and John Legend dazzled with their special rendition of Moon River at a UNICEF gala in Italy on Saturday.

In the event, Katy appeared to be nothing less than a goddess as she turned heads in a gold Dolce & Gabbana dress along with a white wrap while John played the piano looking dashing in a white dress shirt, black pants and matching loafers.

Speaking to People, the All of Me singer was in positive spirits and spoke about the importance of being charitable when the world needs it the most.

"Everyone is enjoying being fancy tonight but it's so important the work UNICEF is doing to make the world better," the Grammy-winning musician said.

Also part of the event was the singers’ respective partners Orlando Bloom and Chrissy Teigen.

The Last Friday Night singer couldn’t help but be ecstatic of taking the stage after a long while due to the Covid-19 pandemic.

"This is better than being stuck in a room and we get to dress up," she said mid-set.

