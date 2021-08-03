Jennifer Aniston and Friends co-stars reunite for a special cause

Jennifer Aniston and other 'Friends' stars chose some of their favorite moments from the early seasons of the hit sitcom for the fun limited-edition apparel line with Represent.

Aniston, Courteney Cox, Lisa Kudrow, Matt LeBlanc, Matthew Perry and David Schwimmer have reunited on a new merch collection for charity.

On Monday, the cast took to social media to model some of the iconic looks with quotes from their respective characters. They also took time in the photo captions to tell fans a bit about their charity of choice for the proceeds.

The 52-year-old was looking smashing as she rocked a lilac crew neck sweatshirt with Courteney Cox's character Monica on the front and the quote 'I know.'



The Morning Show star also wore a black baseball hat with one of her character Rachel's most famous lines from her infamous first breakup with Ross: 'We were SO not on a BREAK!'

'For the record… we were SO not on a break,' Jen quipped in an Instagram caption.

'Excited to show you guys some pieces from the first ever @friends ⁣merch collection,' she continued. 'Half of my proceeds from this limited drop will benefit @americares, an organization I love… which is working to provide relief, mental health care, and medical aid to communities and individuals affected by Covid-19.'

'Super excited to share this first ever, limited edition Cast Collection featuring some of our favorite moments and lines from the show,' David Schwimmer, 54, penned.



The actor smiled in a black T-shirt from the collection that featured a romantic scene between Ross and Rachel with the word 'lobsters' sketched beneath.



Courteney Cox opted to sport a white T-shirt with a cartoon sketch of the full cast in the fountain from the opening credits of the show.

The merch collection will be released over the next nine months in three 'drops' from seasons 1-3, 4-6 and 7-10 and will include T-shirts, sweatshirts, long sleeve tees, tank tops and mugs.