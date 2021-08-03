Tan France welcomes baby boy Ismail through surrogacy

The famous stylist took to Instagram to announce he is officially a father now

Queer Eye's Tan France welcomed his first child with husband Rob France through surrogacy.

On Monday, the famous stylist took to Instagram to announce he is officially a father now.

France said he has named his son Ismail. Give our son a warm welcome," he began in the post. "Ismail France, born July 10th."

"He came 7 weeks early, so he’s been in the NICU for the past 3 weeks," France continued. "But, today, we finally got to bring him home. We love him so, so much. Like, fully obsessed."

He went on to say their surrogate is "doing so great" and that he and Rob "couldn't be more grateful for the greatest gift in our lives."

France, who is of Pakistani descent and was born in the United Kingdom, became a United States citizen in June 2020.

He initially announced he and Rob will become parents in April 2021.