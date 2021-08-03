Katrina Kaif sends love to Salman Khan’s sister Arpita on her birthday

Bollywood diva Katrina Kaif shared a heartfelt birthday note for superstar Salman Khan’s sister Arpita Khan, who turns 32 on Tuesday.



The Sooryavanshi actor took to Instagram and shared a throwback photo of Arpita to wish her a very happy birthday.

Katrina wrote “Happiest birthday dearest @arpitakhansharma. May your kind heart always soar and be happy” followed by a heart emoticon.

‘Wishing u all the love and smiles this year,” Katrina further said.

On the work front, Katrina Kaif will next be seen in Rohit Shetty’s film Sooryavanshi alongside Akshay Kumar.

Also, Katrina is currently gearing up for Salman Khan starrer Tiger 3.

Earlier, a BTS dance video of Katrina Kaif went viral on social media platforms and won the hearts of her millions of fans.