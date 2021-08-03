 
Can't connect right now! retry
Showbiz
Tuesday Aug 03 2021
By
Web Desk

Katrina Kaif sends love to Salman Khan’s sister Arpita on her birthday

By
Web Desk

Tuesday Aug 03, 2021

Katrina Kaif sends love to Salman Khan’s sister Arpita on her birthday
Katrina Kaif sends love to Salman Khan’s sister Arpita on her birthday

Bollywood diva Katrina Kaif shared a heartfelt birthday note for superstar Salman Khan’s sister Arpita Khan, who turns 32 on Tuesday.

The Sooryavanshi actor took to Instagram and shared a throwback photo of Arpita to wish her a very happy birthday.

Katrina wrote “Happiest birthday dearest @arpitakhansharma. May your kind heart always soar and be happy” followed by a heart emoticon.

‘Wishing u all the love and smiles this year,” Katrina further said.

Katrina Kaif sends love to Salman Khan’s sister Arpita on her birthday

On the work front, Katrina Kaif will next be seen in Rohit Shetty’s film Sooryavanshi alongside Akshay Kumar.

Also, Katrina is currently gearing up for Salman Khan starrer Tiger 3.

Earlier, a BTS dance video of Katrina Kaif went viral on social media platforms and won the hearts of her millions of fans.

More From Showbiz:

Areeba Habib confirms her ‘baat pakki’, shares stunning photos

Areeba Habib confirms her ‘baat pakki’, shares stunning photos
Ushna Shah tests positive for Covid-19 even after mandatory doses of vaccine

Ushna Shah tests positive for Covid-19 even after mandatory doses of vaccine
Ertugrul’s Turgut Alp grieved over loss of lives in Turkey wildfires

Ertugrul’s Turgut Alp grieved over loss of lives in Turkey wildfires
Mahira Khan shares her first look from Sheheryar Munawar’s directorial debut ‘Prince Charming’

Mahira Khan shares her first look from Sheheryar Munawar’s directorial debut ‘Prince Charming’
Ayeza Khan fully vaccinated against Covid-19, shares her immunization certificate

Ayeza Khan fully vaccinated against Covid-19, shares her immunization certificate
Shilpa Shetty issues her statement after husband Raj Kundra’s arrest

Shilpa Shetty issues her statement after husband Raj Kundra’s arrest
Veteran actress Durdana Butt hospitalized

Veteran actress Durdana Butt hospitalized
Karisma Kapoor shares unseen photo of Kareena Kapoor to mark Sisters Day

Karisma Kapoor shares unseen photo of Kareena Kapoor to mark Sisters Day
Ayeza Khan prays for Turkey as wildfires force more people to flee homes

Ayeza Khan prays for Turkey as wildfires force more people to flee homes
Sheheryar Munawar unveils first poster of his directorial debut ‘Prince Charming’

Sheheryar Munawar unveils first poster of his directorial debut ‘Prince Charming’
Katrina Kaif’s BTS dance video goes viral

Katrina Kaif’s BTS dance video goes viral
Shehzad Roy gets a strange marriage proposal on Twitter

Shehzad Roy gets a strange marriage proposal on Twitter

Latest

view all