Former Sindh CM Qaim Ali Shah tests positive for coronavirus

Former Sindh chief minister Qaim Ali Shah speaks to the media. Photo: File

KARACHI: Former Sindh chief minister Qaim Ali Shah has tested positive for coronavirus, his daughter Nafisa Shah revealed Tuesday.

Nafisa took to Twitter to state that the veteran PPP leader tested positive for the virus a few days ago, and is feeling its symptoms.



"He has all the symptoms and is undergoing treatment and care at home under supervision of team of doctors. Pls pray for his good health and speedy recovery," she tweeted.

The development takes place at a time when Sindh and Karachi have been reporting a surge in coronavirus cases over the past couple of weeks.

The provincial government has imposed a lockdown in the province till August 8 with fresh restrictions in place to stem the spread of the virus.

Sixty-seven die in a single day as Pakistan battles fourth wave of the pandemic

News of the former chief minister contracting the virus comes as Pakistan battles the fourth wave of the pandemic, reporting 67 new coronavirus deaths, raising the nationwide tally to 23,529 on Tuesday.

About 3,582 new coronavirus cases have been recorded in the last 24 hours, according to the data issued by National Command and Operation Centre (NCOC) on its official web portal.

The coronavirus positivity rate in Pakistan stood at 7.19% with 75,373 active cases across the country.

The NCOC data reveals that at least 49,798 coronavirus tests were conducted across the country in the last 24 hours, out of which 3,582 came back positive.

Meanwhile, 682,290 people have recovered from the virus in the country so far.

In addition to this, 1,355 patients have recovered from the virus in the last 24 hours, bringing the total number of recoveries to 944,375, while the total number of cases has reached 1,043,277.

In a province-wise breakdown, the total number of coronavirus patients in Sindh has reached 387,261, 145,306 in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, 358,387 in Punjab, 88,344 in Islamabad, 30,627 in Balochistan, 25,034 in Azad Jammu and Kashmir and 8,318 in Gilgit-Baltistan.