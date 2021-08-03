CAA imposes new restrictions for inbound flights as fourth wave hits Pakistan

Airport Security Force (ASF) personnel stand guard at the International arrivals area during a media tour of the newly-built Islamabad International Airport, ahead of its official opening, Pakistan April 18, 2018. — Reuters/File

All arriving passengers of age 6 years and above will be tested.

Positive testing passengers above 12 years will be quarantined.

The negative PCR test should be conducted 72 hours before flight.

The Civil Aviation Authority (CAA) on Tuesday imposed new restrictions for inbound flights as the fourth wave of COVID-19 hit the country and the government enforced curbs to stem the pandemic's spread.

In the new travel advisory, the CAA said all inbound passengers of age six years and above will be required to possess a valid negative PCR test result conducted within 72 hours prior to commencement of travel to Pakistan.

"All arriving passengers of age 6 years and above will be tested through rapid antigen testing upon arrival in Pakistan," the travel advisory said.

Positive testing passengers between the age of six and 12 years will be home quarantined under the supervision of concerned authorities, it said.



"Positive testing passengers above 12 years of age will be quarantined at a designated facility as per procedure already in vogue," the travel advisory said.



"Considering the volatile nature of the COVID-19 situation, any or all arriving passengers may also be subjected to additional stipulations as mandated by the relevant health authorities upon arrival in Pakistan," the advisory added.

67 more perish amid devastating COVID surge



The National Command and Operation Centre (NCOC) said Tuesday morning the country reported 67 new coronavirus deaths, raising the nationwide tally to 23,529.

About 3,582 new coronavirus cases have been recorded in the last 24 hours.

The coronavirus positivity rate in Pakistan stood at 7.19% with 75,373 active cases across the country.

The NCOC data reveals that at least 49,798 coronavirus tests were conducted across the country in the last 24 hours, out of which 3,582 came back positive.



Meanwhile, 682,290 people have recovered from the virus in the country so far.