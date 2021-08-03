 
Tuesday Aug 03 2021
Reuters

Ban vs Aus: Bangladesh surprise Australia in first T20 to claim unlikely win

Cricket - First Twenty20 International - Bangladesh v Australia - Sher-e-Bangla National Cricket Stadium, Dhaka, Bangladesh - August 3, 2021. Bangladeshs players celebrate after winning the match. — Reuters.
  • Bangladesh secure 23-run win in the first Twenty20 international.
  • Australia were never able to recover after losing three wickets in first 13 balls.
  • Second game of the T20 series will be played at same venue on Wednesday.

Bangladesh stunned Australia with a spirited bowling performance to secure a 23-run win in the first Twenty20 international in Dhaka on Tuesday, claiming their maiden T20 victory over the visitors in the process.

Chasing a paltry 132, Australia were never able to recover after losing three wickets in the first 13 balls, eventually getting bowled out for 108 in 20 overs.

All-rounder Mitchell Marsh tried his best to rally his team with a run-a-ball 45 but was undone by left-arm spinner Nasum Ahmed, who finished with impressive figures of 4-19.

"The bowlers did a terrific job. 130 was chaseable. You lose 3-10, you need to rebuild which Mitch Marsh and I tried to do, but it didn't work out. You need to find a way to score runs on these wickets," said stand-in skipper Matthew Wade.

Earlier, Bangladesh never got going after being put in to bat and stuttered their way to 131-7, with Shakib Al Hasan top-scoring with 36 off 33 balls and opener Mohammad Naim chipping in with 30 off 29.

Josh Hazlewood (3-24) and Mitchell Starc (2-33) were the standout performers with the ball for Australia, while Adam Zampa and Andrew Tye claimed a wicket apiece.

Australia travelled to Bangladesh minus a number of first-team regulars, including captain Aaron Finch, Steve Smith, Pat Cummins and Glenn Maxwell.

The second game of the five-match T20 series will be played at the same venue on Wednesday.

