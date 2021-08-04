 
Can't connect right now! retry
entertainment
Wednesday Aug 04 2021
By
Web Desk

Raj Kundra’s bail plea rejected in pornographic case

By
Web Desk

Wednesday Aug 04, 2021

Raj Kundra’s bail plea rejected in pornographic case

Indian court has rejected Shilpa Shetty's husband and businessman Raj Kundra’s bail plea in the case of producing and distributing pornographic content.

S B Bhajipale - additional chief metropolitan magistrate -  said, "One of the considerations for refusing or granting bail is the nature and gravity of the offence."

The judge added: "The alleged offence is detrimental to the health of our society. In such circumstances, societal interest in the prosecution of a crime which has a wider social dimension cannot be overlooked."

The judge also noted that investigation in the case is currently underway. "At this stage, releasing the accused will definitely hamper investigation." 

The court observed that a large amount of data had been collected by the investigating officers in the case. However, it had also been found that some incriminating data had been deleted by the accused. 

The judge revealed: “In such circumstances, there is every possibility of tampering with evidence if the accused are released on bail."

Police have apprehended Raj Kundra for allegedly producing and broadcasting pornographic films online, six years after he was banned from cricket-related activities over match-fixing charges.

Raj Kundra and his employee Ryan Thorpe are currently lodged in jail and have challenged the rejection of their bail pleas in the Bombay High Court. 

More From Entertainment:

DaBaby loses more gigs despite new apology for anti-gay remarks

DaBaby loses more gigs despite new apology for anti-gay remarks
James Gunn opens up about directing DC film with Z-list villains, 'Suicide Squad'

James Gunn opens up about directing DC film with Z-list villains, 'Suicide Squad'

Priyanka Chopra and Nick Jonas get emotional as they reunite in UK

Priyanka Chopra and Nick Jonas get emotional as they reunite in UK
Meghan Markle may use friendship with Kamala Harris and Obamas to 'promote her political ambitions'

Meghan Markle may use friendship with Kamala Harris and Obamas to 'promote her political ambitions'
Prince Harry suffers 'psychological blow' over losing his royal patronages, claims expert

Prince Harry suffers 'psychological blow' over losing his royal patronages, claims expert
BTS makes new record with Butter

BTS makes new record with Butter
Justin Bieber and wife Hailey spread colour of love as they enjoy romantic road trip

Justin Bieber and wife Hailey spread colour of love as they enjoy romantic road trip
Victoria Beckham leaves fans divided as she shares her new royal-styled dress

Victoria Beckham leaves fans divided as she shares her new royal-styled dress
DaBaby loses more gigs despite new apology

DaBaby loses more gigs despite new apology

Tony Bennett and Lady Gaga delight fans as they announce new album ‘Love for Sale'

Tony Bennett and Lady Gaga delight fans as they announce new album ‘Love for Sale'
Jennifer Aniston reacts to TikTok videos of a lookalike: 'It freaked me out'

Jennifer Aniston reacts to TikTok videos of a lookalike: 'It freaked me out'
Jennifer Aniston reveals her stance on COVID-19 vaccines

Jennifer Aniston reveals her stance on COVID-19 vaccines

Latest

view all