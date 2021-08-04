 
Simone Biles is in tears over Taylor Swift's emotional tribute for her

Simone Biles expressed her love for singer Taylor Swift after watching the promo narrated by her
US gymnast Simone Biles was reduced to tears by a new Olympic promo that lauded her return to the Tokyo Games this week.

The athlete expressed her love for singer Taylor Swift, who narrated the promo in which she detailed her admiration for Biles, 24.

“I’m crying. how special. I love you @taylorswift13,” tweeted Biles after watching the clip.

“I cried watching YOU. I feel so lucky to have gotten to watch you all these years, but this week was a lesson in emotional intelligence and resilience. We all learned from you. Thank you,” Swift tweeted in response.

In the promo, Swift praised Biles for prioritizing her mental health and withdrawing from the competition last week.

“Throughout the last week, her voice has been as significant as her talents. Her honesty as beautiful as the perfection that had long been her signature. But don’t you see? It still is. She’s perfectly human,” Swift says in the promo.

On Tuesday, Biles made her long-awaited return to the Olympic Games on Tuesday, taking bronze in the beam final won by Chinese teenager Guan Chenchen at the Ariake Gymnastics Centre.

It was the US superstar's first taste of competition in Tokyo since dramatically standing down during the women's team final last week, struggling with the "twisties", a condition meaning gymnasts lose the ability to orientate themselves in mid-air.

