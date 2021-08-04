 
Wednesday Aug 04 2021
Kit Harington details how ‘Game of Thrones’ impacted his mental health

Wednesday Aug 04, 2021

Game of Thrones star Kit Harington spoke about how the HBO hit impacted his mental health
British actor Kit Harington has opened up about his mental health woes and how the final seasons of Game of Thrones played a big part in impacting it.

During a chat on SiriusXM, the actor spoke about how the HBO hit impacted his mental health.

"I went through some mental health difficulties after 'Thrones' — and during the end of 'Thrones,' to be honest. And I think it was directly to do with the nature of the show and what I've been doing for years,” he shared.

In an interview on The Jess Cagle Show, he was asked about his time off to cope with the struggles of mental health, a week after the series finale, in 2019.

"Kit has decided to utilize this break in his schedule as an opportunity to spend some time at a wellness retreat to work on some personal issues," said his rep, announcing his decision to go for a wellness retreat.

"Everyone was broken at the end. I don't know if we were crying because we were sad it was ending or if we were crying because it was tiring,” said Harington on the show. 

