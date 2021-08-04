 
Wednesday Aug 04 2021
Mahira Khan wins hearts with teaser of ‘Prince Charming’

Pakistani superstar Mahira Khan has won the hearts of the fans with the teaser of her upcoming short film Prince Charming, also featuring Zahid Ahmed.

Mahira turned to Instagram and posted the teaser of Sheheryar Munawar Siddiqui’s directorial debut Prince Charming.

The Superstar actor shared the teaser with caption “Just a tease-r, Prince Charming” followed by a heart emoji.

Sheheryar Munawar also shared the teaser and wrote in the caption “She was promised her Prince Charming. She only wants what was promised – is that too much to ask? A look into the morning of Sheherzade, as she splits her time between her husband, her daughter, and her lover.”

“Teaser for my upcoming short as director. it’s out on the 6th of August on Youtube.”

The teaser has won the hearts of the fans and fellow showbiz stars on social media.

