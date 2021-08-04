Tan France says he is going to be a typical desi Muslim dad to son Ismail

Reality TV star and famed fashion guru Tan France is opening up about embracing fatherhood after he and husband Rob welcomed their first baby via surrogate.

During a chat on the PEOPLE Every Day podcast, the Queer Eye star, 38, shed light on his expectations of fatherhood.

"I am a little bit terrified to go back to Queer Eye next season because people will think, 'Who's that guy?' I know I will age 10 years in six months after we have our baby, but it's so worth it," said France.

"I know it's going to be tough. I know it is, but I'm positive the good is going to outweigh the bad,” he said.

He also spoke about how he wouldn’t mind being a bit stern with his kids, carrying his South Asian traditions forward: "Listen, I don't want to call out races here, but I find that with Caucasian folks, they're a little more liberal with their kids.”

“My husband is Caucasian and all of his family, all of his friends, all of our friends, they're a little more loosey-goosey,” he shared.

“Whereas South Asian people are quite strict with their children. I'm definitely going to be a typical South Asian Muslim parent,” he added.