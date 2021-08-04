 
Can't connect right now! retry
entertainment
Wednesday Aug 04 2021
By
Web Desk

Tan France says he is going to be a typical desi Muslim dad to son Ismail

By
Web Desk

Wednesday Aug 04, 2021

Tan France says he is going to be a typical desi Muslim dad to son Ismail
Tan France says he is going to be a typical desi Muslim dad to son Ismail

Reality TV star and famed fashion guru Tan France is opening up about embracing fatherhood after he and husband Rob welcomed their first baby via surrogate.

During a chat on the PEOPLE Every Day podcast, the Queer Eye star, 38, shed light on his expectations of fatherhood.

"I am a little bit terrified to go back to Queer Eye next season because people will think, 'Who's that guy?' I know I will age 10 years in six months after we have our baby, but it's so worth it," said France.

"I know it's going to be tough. I know it is, but I'm positive the good is going to outweigh the bad,” he said.

He also spoke about how he wouldn’t mind being a bit stern with his kids, carrying his South Asian traditions forward: "Listen, I don't want to call out races here, but I find that with Caucasian folks, they're a little more liberal with their kids.”

“My husband is Caucasian and all of his family, all of his friends, all of our friends, they're a little more loosey-goosey,” he shared.

“Whereas South Asian people are quite strict with their children. I'm definitely going to be a typical South Asian Muslim parent,” he added. 

More From Entertainment:

Khloé Kardashian 'happy' to live single life without Tristan Thompson

Khloé Kardashian 'happy' to live single life without Tristan Thompson
Camilla Cabello's 'Cindrella' trailer out now: Watch here

Camilla Cabello's 'Cindrella' trailer out now: Watch here
Kathy Griffin reveals she attempted suicide in 2020 after addiction to pills

Kathy Griffin reveals she attempted suicide in 2020 after addiction to pills

Jennifer Aniston calls media intrusion in Britney Spears' life 'heartbreaking'

Jennifer Aniston calls media intrusion in Britney Spears' life 'heartbreaking'
Queen Elizabeth, royal family wish Meghan Markle a very happy birthday

Queen Elizabeth, royal family wish Meghan Markle a very happy birthday
R. Kelly appears in New York court before sex abuse trial begins

R. Kelly appears in New York court before sex abuse trial begins
Blake Lively, Ryan Reynolds bring their fashion A-game to Free Guy premiere

Blake Lively, Ryan Reynolds bring their fashion A-game to Free Guy premiere
Brian Austin Green stans North West's controversial painting: 'The kids are painting these'

Brian Austin Green stans North West's controversial painting: 'The kids are painting these'
Jennifer Aniston talks about the lasting legacy of the 90s sitcom ‘Friends’

Jennifer Aniston talks about the lasting legacy of the 90s sitcom ‘Friends’

Kate Middleton, Prince William send birthday wishes to Meghan Markle

Kate Middleton, Prince William send birthday wishes to Meghan Markle
Sarah Ferguson applauds Harry and Meghan, says Diana would be ‘proud’ of them

Sarah Ferguson applauds Harry and Meghan, says Diana would be ‘proud’ of them
Selena Gomez hits back at ‘The Good Fight’ for mocking her organ transplant

Selena Gomez hits back at ‘The Good Fight’ for mocking her organ transplant

Latest

view all