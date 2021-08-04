Kathy Griffin reveals she attempted suicide in 2020 after addiction to pills

The actress said she wanted to end her life after becoming addicted to presciption pills

Kathy Griffin came forth revealing a dark part of her life, due to which she even tried to end her life.



The actress said she attempted suicide, after becoming addicted to presciption pills.

In her Nightline interview, the My Life on the D-List star said she went into a downward spiral after her 2017 photoshoot, in which she was holding a fake severed head of Donald Trump, received backlash.

"To lose all of my work overnight and to be told by people in my own industry, 'It's over, leave the country for five years. You've shamed our industry,' on and on and on. It definitely got to me," Griffin said.

"I got to the point where I kind of agreed. Maybe it is time for me to go. And I've had a great life and I don't think there's a next chapter for me," she added.

Griffin also shared how she became "severely addicted to prescription pills," despite never having a drink in her life.

She added it was the result of her addiction that made her contemplate suicie, "I started really convincing myself it was a good decision. I got my living revokable trust in order. I had all my ducks in a row," she said. "I wrote the note, the whole thing. And I just thought, 'I'll just take a bunch of pills and I'll go to sleep.'"

Griffin said she took 100 pills, fell down two flights of stairs and then woke up and took more pills and fell again. She texted one of her doctors and was put on a 5150 psychiatric hold after that.