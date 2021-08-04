Engin Altan Duzyatan aka Ertugrul congratulates Turkish athletes for winning medals

Leading Turkish actor Engin Altan Duzyatan, who essays titular role in historical drama serial Dirilis: Ertugrul, has congratulated the country’s athletes for winning the medals at Tokyo Olympics.

Engin aka Ertugrul took to Instagram and posted the photo of Yasemin Adar, who won a bronze medal in the Tokyo 2020 Games, making her the country's first-ever Olympic medalist in women's wrestling, to congratulate her.

He wrote in Turkish which reads: “Congratulations, great success, we are proud.”

Engin also shared the photo of Turkey´s Ferhat Arican, who also finished with the bronze in parallel bars at the Olympics on Tuesday, and felicitated him.

The Turkish actor said “Good job, our first gymnastics Olympic medal came from Ferhat Arican.”

On the work front, Engin will next be seen in another historical drama serial Barbaroslar.