Wednesday Aug 04 2021
Clarence House shares throwback picture of Prince Charles with his grandmother

Wednesday Aug 04, 2021

Clarence House on Wednesday shared a throwback picture of Prince Charles with his grandmother Queen Elizabeth The Queen Mother.

Sharing multiple pictures of the birth anniversary of the Queen Mother, the official Instagram account of Charles and his wife said, "On this day in 1900, Her Majesty Queen Elizabeth The Queen Mother was born".

It added, "The Queen Mother, The Prince of Wales’s Grandmother, lived at Clarence House for nearly 50 years. The silver vase with rosemary seen in the first photo was given to The Queen Mother as a gift on her 100th birthday."


