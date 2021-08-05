 
Thursday Aug 05 2021
Olivia Rodrigo opens up about Britney Spears’ ‘horrific’ conservatorship battle

Thursday Aug 05, 2021

Olivia Rodrigo addressed the conservatorship battle that Britney Spears is currently fighting
American singer Olivia Rodrigo has claimed that the treatment of women in the music industry hasn’t gotten any better with time.

During a candid chat with GQ, the Good 4 U singer addressed the conservatorship battle that Britney Spears is currently fighting and also revealed what she is doing to make sure her own mental health does not fall apart.

“The Britney stuff was just horrific, and I’ve been following it very closely. I think it’s just so awful,” said the 18-year-old singer.

“I think, as an industry, people are getting better at not taking advantage of and manipulating and bullying young women. But it’s still so apparent, and I witness that too,” she continued.

“Not near at the level that Britney has, obviously. I think that’s an important paradigm that I hope that we’ll be able to break in the coming generations. I’ve definitely seen corporate dollars be prioritized over people’s mental health,” she added.

“That’s always been something that I’ve been really conscious of in my own career, and I’m really lucky I’m surrounded by people who are conscious of that and conscious of my mental health being the most important thing. You can’t make art and have a good career if you’re not there,” she said. 

