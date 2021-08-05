 
entertainment
Thursday Aug 05 2021
By
Web Desk

Justin Bieber says he doesn’t support racism after endorsing Morgan Wallen

By
Web Desk

Thursday Aug 05, 2021

Justin Bieber said in a now-deleted posted that he “loves” the contentious musician’s album
American singer Justin Bieber has issued an apology for endorsing the music of country star Morgan Wallen following his racial slur controversy.

The 27-year-old Yummy crooner, said in a now-deleted posted that he “loves” the contentious musician’s Dangerous: The Double Album as he shared a screenshot of the song Sand In My Boots.

"I had no idea that the guy’s music i posted was recently found saying racist comments,” said Bieber after his post wreaked havoc on social media.

“As you know i dont support or tolerate any sort of racism or discrimination. I had no idea, I sincerely apologize to anyone i offended,” he went on to say.

"When I was a kid, I was incredibly ignorant and said some very hurtful racist jokes that clearly were not funny,” he continued.

“I hurt a lot of people especially the Black people in my life but was fortunate enough to have had them educate me on the horrifying origin of the n-word. This brings those painful memories back up, I will always take ownership for my ignorance and my past because I know I am not that person,” he added. 

