Thursday Aug 05 2021
Lady Gaga, boyfriend Michael Polansky 'are the real deal,' says insider

Michael Polansky has been Lady Gaga's rock through the last year

Lady Gaga and her beau Michael Polansky are head over heels in love with each other. 

As confirmed by a source close to the couple, Polansky has been the singer's rock through a tough year.

"Michael is her North Star,” the source said. "He is such a grounding and guiding presence for her."

According to the insider, the pair has a deep connection and the tech entrepreneur sees a side of Gaga that many others don't.

"They are the real deal," the source added. "He loves Lady Gaga, but he’s in love with Stefani."

"He loves the theatrics and her artistry, but he is very happy being out of the spotlight and letting her shine," the source continued.

Despite being in love, the pair makes an effort to keep their relationship away from the public eye and avoid being photographed. However, that doesn't mean Polansky isn't around, the source assured. 

