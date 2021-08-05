 
entertainment
Thursday Aug 05 2021
By
Web Desk

Chrissy Teigen did not apologise for bullying me: Farrah Abraham

By
Web Desk

Thursday Aug 05, 2021

Chrissy Teigen did not apologise for bullying me: Farrah Abraham

Farrah Abraham shared whether Chrissy Teigen has issued an apologyto her for cyber bullying.

Speaking on Just the Sip podcast, the Teen Mom alum said that while she hoped for the model was in a better place since her bullying scandal broke out, she has yet to apologise to her.

"I hope she's in a better place," Farrah told host Justin Sylvester.

"I still have not been apologized to. I've just noticed her habitual behavior where she will say things and go mute and-or block things, and then not follow through with what she says. Again, that is hypocrisy and I don't tolerate it."

In 2013, Chrissy called Farrah "an idiot" for releasing an indecent video of herself.

"Absolutely sickened at the fact that idiot teen mom commissioned her own [expletive]tape and is pretending to be confused/distraught. [expletive] YOU," Chrissy wrote.

"Seriously. This is what we have come to. This idiot from teen mom feels such hunger for fame and money and WE AS PEOPLE WILL EMPOWER HER."

