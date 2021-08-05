Prince Harry, Meghan Markle’s Megxit plans exposed: report

Experts recently weighed in on the timeline of Meghan Markle and Prince Harry’s plans for Megxit.



This news has been brought forward by royal commentator Dame Patsy Reddy and during her conservation with reporters she highlighted the real timeline Prince Harry and Meghan Markle sketched out for Megxit.



According to Express, Ms. Reddy claimed, “I remember they'd just been down to the Abel Tasman National Park when we sat down and had a drink.”

“They said that they could imagine living in a place like this and wondered whether we thought it would be theoretically possible.”

“Even possible for them to have a place in New Zealand. Of course, we said, 'Sure, It would be fine'. There are lots of opportunities to live in New Zealand, but that would be something that they'd have to explore.”