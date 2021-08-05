 
entertainment
Thursday Aug 05 2021
Web Desk

Sarah Ferguson analyzes Prince Andrew’s ‘ability’ to serve as grandfather

Web Desk

Thursday Aug 05, 2021

Sarah Ferguson recently sat down for a chat and got candid about her feelings regarding Prince Andrew, as well as his ability to ‘rise to the occasion’ as a grandfather to Princess Eugenie’s son August.

The royal got candid during her interview with Lorraine and was quoted saying, “The pandemic has been extraordinary for everybody, it’s been so challenging. But I think Prince Andrew is such a good man, he’s a thoroughly good man, he’s a very gentle man, he’s a really good father... We did co-parent very well, hence the reason why the girls are very solid and [have their] feet on the ground.”

“But now, as a grandfather, he’s really good. He can go for hours talking about football and all those sorts of things. And I’m like, ‘Ok, off you go’.”

“It’s a joy to see him really shine as a grandfather. I think it’s very important, family unity - communicate, compromise, compassion. Those are the three Cs that are essential… Life is about yourself and being able to have team spirit. Say what you feel - communicate, compromise and then compassion, let’s go forward.”

