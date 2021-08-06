Queen may 'never see' Prince Harry and Meghan Markle's daughter Lilibet

The Queen would likely be feeling 'broken and devastated' as she may 'never see' Meghan Markle and Prince Harry's daughter Lilibet, according to a royal expert.

Queen Elizabeth's great-granddaughter Lilibet, nicknamed Lili, lives with her parents the Duke and Duchess of Sussex and brother Archie Harrison in Montecito, California.



Harry and Meghan's two-month-old daughter has never been to the UK or met any family on her father's side, except on video calls.

However, questions have been raised over whether the Queen will ever meet Lili, who is named after the monarch’s family nickname and after Harry’s late mother Princess Diana.



According to Dylan Howard, who is the co-author of ‘Royals at War: The Untold Story of Harry and Meghan's Shocking Split with the House of Windsor’, thought the Queen is unlikely to ever meet US-born Lili.

Prince Harry and Meghan Markle have not released an official photo of their daughter and she has not been seen since her birth at Santa Barbara Cottage Hospital in June. The Sussex’s first child, Archie, was born at the private Portland Hospital in Westminster in 2019.