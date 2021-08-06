 
Friday Aug 06 2021
Priyanka Chopra stuns with her true beauty in white ensemble

Friday Aug 06, 2021


Priyanka Chopra stuns with her true beauty in white ensemble

Globa star Priyanka Chopra amazed fans with her sunny look as she kicked back in a park in London, giving fans summer vibes.

The Quantico star, in the picture she shared on Instagram Thursday, is seen lounging on a blanket and a striped cushion while sipping an icy beverage in a personalized cup emblazoned with 'Priyanka'.

Nick Jonas' sweetheart was looking gorgeous in white sweatsuit. It looked so comfy and perfect for lounging outside on cooler summer days.

The actress completed her athleisure ensemble with gold hoop earrings and oversized square frames.

Priyanka Chopra rocked her hair in a half-up, half-down style. "Hot summer...cold sips," she captioned the photo.

The excited fans of the actress lavished praise after being impressed of her true beauty, with one writing, "You look soo beautiful in this Priyanka. Dope shot." Another chimed in: "Wowwwww queen!"

