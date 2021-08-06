Britney Spears feels 'more liberated' amid significant changes in conservatorship

'Britney is fearless and she has reached the point of truly feeling like she has nothing left to lose,' said a source

Britney Spears is breathing a sigh of relief after conservatorship hearings have announced some relaxations for her.



The singer is feeling 'more liberated' as a result, said an insider close to her.

"As the days go by, Britney feels more and more liberated -- mentally, emotionally and physically," the source told Entertainment Tonight, adding that Britney's boyfriend, Sam Asghari, is "definitely a huge part of that."

"Britney is fearless and she has reached the point of truly feeling like she has nothing left to lose," the source added.

Ever since, she gave her bombshell testimony in court, Britney has been spending time in Hawaii.

"Hawaii has felt like Britney's safe place lately and that's why she has been going basically every month. It’s physically nice to distance from the drama of what’s happening. She feels free, powerful and recharged when she's there," the insider concluded.