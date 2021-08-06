 
Kathy Griffin reveals her surgery recovery was more than what she anticipated

The comedian said her recovery so far has been extremely well

Kathy Griffin recently underwent a surgery after getting diagnosed with lung cancer.

The comedian said her recovery so far has been extremely well, something which she had not expected at first. 

Posting a health update on Instagram, Griffin revealed, "To be honest, this cancer surgery was a little more than I had anticipated. Tonight will be my first night without any narcotic pain killers. Hello Tylenol, my new best friend!" she began. 

She added that the last time she was in the hospital was in June 2020 when she tried to take her own life and overdose on prescription pills.

"With over a year clean and drug free, I now know I can do this and anything I want without those devil pills," she continued. "Y'know what? I fear drugs and addiction more than I fear cancer. So, I think I'll be OK."

Griffin revealed during her Nightlife interview that she has been battling lung cancer.

"Yes, I have lung cancer even though I've never smoked! The doctors are very optimistic as it is stage one and contained to my left lung," she wrote, adding that she's hopeful that she won't require chemotherapy or radiation after the surgery. "I should have normal function with my breathing." 

