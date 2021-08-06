Ryan Reynolds credits Blake Lively for big hits like Deadpool

Ryan Reynolds has credited Blake Lively for her role in some of his most successful on-screen projects.

Speaking during a SiriusXM Town Hall, the 44-year-old shared that some of his biggest hits like Deadpool would not have been possible had his wife not been involved.

"[Blake] is a really talented, multihyphenate kind of person in this, you know, weird burgoo of an entertainment industry that we work," Reynolds said.

"She's helped me so much in Deadpool, all kinds of movies that have been big successes," he added.

"I write on a lot of my movies. It's been a survival mechanism for me for a long time. Sometimes I'm credited, sometimes I'm not," Reynolds explained

"There's a lot of A++ writing that I've done that was actually Blake; Blake would jump in, grab the keyboard and [say] 'What about this?' And I'd be like, 'That's incredible,' " he said.

Reynolds continued, "And you know, it's funny. I don't know. Maybe it's cause there's a, there's inherent sexism in the business. I will say that a lot of times, 'She wrote that, Blake like wrote that not me. That was, that was, that was her.' And it's like, they still, later on, repeat the story as 'I wrote it.'"