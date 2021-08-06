 
Can't connect right now! retry
Showbiz
Friday Aug 06 2021
By
Web Desk

Aiman Khan cherishes family time in 'new fav place' from Hunza

By
Web Desk

Friday Aug 06, 2021

Aiman Khan cherishes family time in new fav place from Hunza
Aiman Khan cherishes family time in 'new fav place' from Hunza

Actor Aiman Khan has declared Hunza her new favorite place and fans cannot help but agree.

The 22-year-old actor turned to her Instagram on Thursday and shared a picture-perfect photo with her family of three.

In one of the snaps, fans could spot Aiman and husband Muneeb Butt's little daughter Amal on her mother's lap while Aiman sat in a flower swing.

In another photo, the family was sitting on the hotel room terrace, enjoying the breathtaking views of the place.

Aiman also gave fans a glimpse inside her room furnished in whites and  blues.


Aiman's adorable snaps met with a lot of love from fans.

"Sooo cute amluuuu," one user gushed over the couple's one-year-old daughter.

"woww," added another.


More From Showbiz:

Kareena Kapoor shares rare photo with sons Taimur, Jeh ahead of book release

Kareena Kapoor shares rare photo with sons Taimur, Jeh ahead of book release

Sarah Khan blushes in pregnancy glow for Falak's new photos

Sarah Khan blushes in pregnancy glow for Falak's new photos
Mahira Khan, Zahid Ahmed-starrer short film ‘Prince Charming’ is out now

Mahira Khan, Zahid Ahmed-starrer short film ‘Prince Charming’ is out now
Naimal Khawar, son Mustafa twin in white in this adorable throwback photo

Naimal Khawar, son Mustafa twin in white in this adorable throwback photo
Ajay Devgn reveals Kajol managed to bring smile to his face for longest time

Ajay Devgn reveals Kajol managed to bring smile to his face for longest time
Nadia Hussain updates fans about her health after Covid diagnosis

Nadia Hussain updates fans about her health after Covid diagnosis
Priyanka Chopra beats the summer blues with 'cold sips' in London: See Photo

Priyanka Chopra beats the summer blues with 'cold sips' in London: See Photo
Sara Ali Khan reflects on parents' divorce: 'I don’t think they were happy together'

Sara Ali Khan reflects on parents' divorce: 'I don’t think they were happy together'
Kinza Hashmi responds to gossip in showbiz: 'I’m here to work and will continue working'

Kinza Hashmi responds to gossip in showbiz: 'I’m here to work and will continue working'
Kubra Khan reflects on becoming 'actual cadet' for Sinf-e-Ahan training

Kubra Khan reflects on becoming 'actual cadet' for Sinf-e-Ahan training
Watch Anushka Sharma in her element striking goofy poses for the camera

Watch Anushka Sharma in her element striking goofy poses for the camera
Kareena Kapoor shares what her major pregnancy craving was

Kareena Kapoor shares what her major pregnancy craving was

Latest

view all