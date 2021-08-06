 
Can't connect right now! retry
entertainment
Friday Aug 06 2021
By
Web Desk

Fetty Wap's daughter did not die from heart complications

By
Web Desk

Friday Aug 06, 2021

Fetty Waps daughter did not die from heart complications

Turquoise Miami, who is the mother of Fetty Wap’s late daughter Lauren Maxwell, blasted a report speculating the reason behind the four-year-old’s death.

Earlier TMZ had reported that the little one died in late June from a fatal cardiac arrhythmia due to complications of congenital cardiac anomalies.

However, her little one’s mother never disclosed the cause of death.

Seeing the new, the outraged mother took to her Instagram Story to slam the report adding that the reason behind her death has yet to be disclosed.

"This is what y'all people do for fun. [expletive] all y'all," Turquoise wrote.

"Her death certificate says cardiac arrhythmia due to a congenital heart defect BUT THAT IS NOT THE FULL CAUSE OF HER DEATH THAT IS WHY THE AUTOPSY HASN'T COME BACK! HOW DARE Y'ALL GO STEAL MY CHILD'S DEATH CERTIFICATE AND ANNOUNCE THE CAUSE OF DEATH BEFORE ANYBODY WAS READY. THERE IS A REASON WHY! HER AUTOPSY ISN'T BACK YET."

More From Entertainment:

Royal Foundation's finances soared after Meghan Markle and Harry's exit: report

Royal Foundation's finances soared after Meghan Markle and Harry's exit: report

The Weeknd ditches red suit in music video Take My Breath

The Weeknd ditches red suit in music video Take My Breath

50 Cent reacts to Eminem, Nas collaboration

50 Cent reacts to Eminem, Nas collaboration

Weibo pulls celeb ranking list after Kris Wu's arrest

Weibo pulls celeb ranking list after Kris Wu's arrest

Britney Spears gets her first iPad at 39, says its 'groundbreaking'

Britney Spears gets her first iPad at 39, says its 'groundbreaking'
Nicki Minaj corrects Jessie J on how she got involved in 'Bang Bang'

Nicki Minaj corrects Jessie J on how she got involved in 'Bang Bang'
Rihanna steps out for shopping after earning billionaire status

Rihanna steps out for shopping after earning billionaire status
Kanye West announces ‘countdown to Donda’ live stream event

Kanye West announces ‘countdown to Donda’ live stream event
Britney Spears fawns over ‘groundbreaking day’: ‘I have my own iPad'

Britney Spears fawns over ‘groundbreaking day’: ‘I have my own iPad'
Taylor Swift teases ‘Red’ album collaborations with word puzzle

Taylor Swift teases ‘Red’ album collaborations with word puzzle
Ryan Reynolds credits Blake Lively for big hits like Deadpool

Ryan Reynolds credits Blake Lively for big hits like Deadpool

Latest

view all