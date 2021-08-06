 
Friday Aug 06 2021
Rihanna steps out for shopping after earning billionaire status

Friday Aug 06, 2021

American singer Rihanna was spotted shopping on the streets of New York with boyfriend A$AP Rocky, after being declared a billionaire by Forbes.

On Thursday, few hours after the publishing made the big reveal, Rihanna hit up a hat store brand called Hat Club in NoHo.

For her day out, Rihanna wore a pink furry hat, ripped denim shorts, a tube top, and white strappy heels. On the other hand, Rocky pulled up an all-black look with a matching cap and stark-white sneakers.

When a paparazzo asked her how it felt to be the “richest female musician,” Rihanna responded, “God is good.”

