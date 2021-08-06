 
Can't connect right now! retry
entertainment
Friday Aug 06 2021
By
Web Desk

Nicki Minaj corrects Jessie J on how she got involved in 'Bang Bang'

By
Web Desk

Friday Aug 06, 2021

Nicki Minaj corrects Jessie J on how she got involved in Bang Bang

Nicki Minaj opened up about how she got involved in Jessie J’s hit song Bang Bang which featured Ariana Grande.

Earlier Jessie J has spoken to Glamour saying that Nicki had requested to contribute to the 2014 hit single.

However, the rapper took to social media to explain how things really happened.

The Starships hit-maker clarified that the label got her on board with the song.

"Babe @JessieJ I didn't hear the song & ask 2get on it," Nicki wrote. 

"The label asked me2get on it & paid me. How would I have heard the song? chiiille what am I the damn song monitor? Snoopin around for songs chile? This was said by another artist recently as well. Yallgotta stop. LoveU."

In a later tweet she clarified that she did not have any ill feelings towards Jessie and in fact said that she would have loved to be a part of her song Like a Dude. 

"Chi but the worst part about this is no1EVER asked me2get on 'like a dude' & I have been obsessed w|that song since the min I heard it," Nicki wrote. 

"I was doing promo in the UK & heard it on the radio. My artist Parker co wrote it. I would've gotten on that 1 for some pickle juice."


More From Entertainment:

Rihanna steps out for shopping after earning billionaire status

Rihanna steps out for shopping after earning billionaire status
Ryan Reynolds credits Blake Lively for big hits like Deadpool

Ryan Reynolds credits Blake Lively for big hits like Deadpool
Prince Harry's ex Chelsy Davy decided to part ways with him after Kate, William's wedding

Prince Harry's ex Chelsy Davy decided to part ways with him after Kate, William's wedding

Meghan Markle dons diamond zodiac necklaces in honour of Archie and Lilibet

Meghan Markle dons diamond zodiac necklaces in honour of Archie and Lilibet

Jennifer Aniston defends her decision to not see unvaccinated friends anymore

Jennifer Aniston defends her decision to not see unvaccinated friends anymore

Bella Thorne, fiancé Benjamin Mascolo’s film ‘Time Is Up’ gets release date

Bella Thorne, fiancé Benjamin Mascolo’s film ‘Time Is Up’ gets release date
Justin Bieber slams media for using old photos to make him look 'sick and unwell'

Justin Bieber slams media for using old photos to make him look 'sick and unwell'
Camila Cabello says she feels weird releasing new music amid pandemic

Camila Cabello says she feels weird releasing new music amid pandemic

Kim Kardashian attends Kanye West’s 'Donda' album release event

Kim Kardashian attends Kanye West’s 'Donda' album release event
Kathy Griffin reveals her surgery recovery was more than what she anticipated

Kathy Griffin reveals her surgery recovery was more than what she anticipated
Britney Spears feels 'more liberated' amid significant changes in conservatorship

Britney Spears feels 'more liberated' amid significant changes in conservatorship

Latest

view all