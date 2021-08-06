50 Cent reacts to Eminem, Nas collaboration

Thousands of people including rapper 50 Cent took to social media to react to Nas' new collaboration with Eminem.

The song is a part of Nas's new album "King Disease II" which was released on Friday (today).

It is the first time the rappers teamed up for a collaboration. Earlier, Em had produced and co-wrote Nas 2000 song "The Cross".

NY rap duo EPMD (Erick Sermon and Parrish Smith) also appear on the track.

Reacting to the track a Twitter user wrote, “Nas, Eminem and EPMD all of them went hard in their verses. Arguably best rap performance of the year."



"No, you can not front on this verse. You just gotta listen," wrote 50 Cent on Instagram.





