 
Can't connect right now! retry
entertainment
Friday Aug 06 2021
By
Web Desk

50 Cent reacts to Eminem, Nas collaboration

By
Web Desk

Friday Aug 06, 2021

50 Cent reacts to Eminem, Nas collaboration

Thousands of people including rapper 50 Cent took to social media to react to Nas' new collaboration with Eminem.

The song is a part of Nas's new album "King Disease II" which was released on Friday (today).

It is the first time the rappers teamed up for a collaboration. Earlier, Em had produced and co-wrote Nas 2000 song "The Cross".

NY rap duo EPMD (Erick Sermon and Parrish Smith) also appear on the track.

Reacting to the track a Twitter user wrote, “Nas, Eminem and EPMD all of them went hard in their verses. Arguably best rap performance of the year."

"No, you can not front on this verse. You just gotta listen," wrote 50 Cent on  Instagram.

50 Cent reacts to Eminem, Nas collaboration


More From Entertainment:

Weibo pulls celeb ranking list after Kris Wu's arrest

Weibo pulls celeb ranking list after Kris Wu's arrest

Britney Spears gets her first iPad at 39, says its 'groundbreaking'

Britney Spears gets her first iPad at 39, says its 'groundbreaking'
Nicki Minaj corrects Jessie J on how she got involved in 'Bang Bang'

Nicki Minaj corrects Jessie J on how she got involved in 'Bang Bang'
Rihanna steps out for shopping after earning billionaire status

Rihanna steps out for shopping after earning billionaire status
Taylor Swift teases ‘Red’ album collaborations with word puzzle

Taylor Swift teases ‘Red’ album collaborations with word puzzle
Ryan Reynolds credits Blake Lively for big hits like Deadpool

Ryan Reynolds credits Blake Lively for big hits like Deadpool
Prince Harry's ex Chelsy Davy decided to part ways with him after Kate, William's wedding

Prince Harry's ex Chelsy Davy decided to part ways with him after Kate, William's wedding

Meghan Markle dons diamond zodiac necklaces in honour of Archie and Lilibet

Meghan Markle dons diamond zodiac necklaces in honour of Archie and Lilibet

Jennifer Aniston defends her decision to not see unvaccinated friends anymore

Jennifer Aniston defends her decision to not see unvaccinated friends anymore

Bella Thorne, fiancé Benjamin Mascolo’s film ‘Time Is Up’ gets release date

Bella Thorne, fiancé Benjamin Mascolo’s film ‘Time Is Up’ gets release date
Justin Bieber slams media for using old photos to make him look 'sick and unwell'

Justin Bieber slams media for using old photos to make him look 'sick and unwell'
Camila Cabello says she feels weird releasing new music amid pandemic

Camila Cabello says she feels weird releasing new music amid pandemic

Latest

view all