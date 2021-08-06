 
Can't connect right now! retry
entertainment
Friday Aug 06 2021
By
Web Desk

Royal family ‘desperately’ hoping Prince Harry ‘runs out of ammunition’

By
Web Desk

Friday Aug 06, 2021

Experts believe that the royal family is desperately hoping for Prince Harry to run out of ammunition before the release of his memoir.

This claim has been brought forward by royal expert Phil Dampier and during his interview with The Sun he was quoted saying, “Harry's book is hanging over them now…”

“It's difficult to see where it is going to go now, but I think in public they will put up a front of having a relationship. But privately, I don't think there is much communication going on.”

More From Entertainment:

'South Park' creators sign latest streaming mega deal

'South Park' creators sign latest streaming mega deal
Chase Hudson drops new music video

Chase Hudson drops new music video

Eminem praises 'legendary' Nas

Eminem praises 'legendary' Nas
Fans do double take after seeing striking similarities in Kane West, North

Fans do double take after seeing striking similarities in Kane West, North
Meghan Markle’s 40 x 40 project blasted as anti-feminist

Meghan Markle’s 40 x 40 project blasted as anti-feminist
Stranger Things season 4 release date officially revealed

Stranger Things season 4 release date officially revealed
BTS reveals the inspiration behind the ‘Permission to Dance’ challenge

BTS reveals the inspiration behind the ‘Permission to Dance’ challenge
What Ryan Reynolds, Blake Lively think of Taylor Swift using kids' names in songs

What Ryan Reynolds, Blake Lively think of Taylor Swift using kids' names in songs
Royal Foundation's finances soared after Meghan Markle and Harry's exit: report

Royal Foundation's finances soared after Meghan Markle and Harry's exit: report

Prince Harry reduced to ‘a lame duck’ as Meghan Markle overtakes Sussex branding

Prince Harry reduced to ‘a lame duck’ as Meghan Markle overtakes Sussex branding
The Weeknd ditches red suit in music video Take My Breath

The Weeknd ditches red suit in music video Take My Breath

Britney Spears gives rare update on conservatorship battle against Jamie Spears

Britney Spears gives rare update on conservatorship battle against Jamie Spears

Latest

view all