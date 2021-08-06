Royal family ‘desperately’ hoping Prince Harry ‘runs out of ammunition’

Experts believe that the royal family is desperately hoping for Prince Harry to run out of ammunition before the release of his memoir.



This claim has been brought forward by royal expert Phil Dampier and during his interview with The Sun he was quoted saying, “Harry's book is hanging over them now…”



“It's difficult to see where it is going to go now, but I think in public they will put up a front of having a relationship. But privately, I don't think there is much communication going on.”