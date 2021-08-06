Eminem praises 'legendary' Nas

Eminem on Friday praised Nas and EpMd after collaborating with the rappers on a new song.

The song is a part of Nas's latest album "King's Disease II" which released on Friday (today).

Taking to Twitter, the "Lose Yourself" rapper wrote, "I had 2 hop on this 1... strictly business with legends EpMd and the legendary Nas."

It is the first time the rappers teamed up for a collaboration. Earlier, Em had produced and co-wrote Nas 2000 song "The Cross".

NY rap duo EPMD (Erick Sermon and Parrish Smith) also appear on the track.

Reacting to the track a Twitter user wrote, “Nas, Eminem and EPMD all of them went hard in their verses. Arguably best rap performance of the year."

"No, you can not front on this verse. You just gotta listen," wrote 50 Cent on Instagram.