 
Can't connect right now! retry
sports
Saturday Aug 07 2021
By
Faizan Lakhani

Arshad Nadeem in high spirits to earn medal for Pakistan at Olympics

By
Faizan Lakhani

Saturday Aug 07, 2021

Arshad Nadeem to compete in the Javelin Throw final at the Olympic Stadium on Saturday evening. File photo
Arshad Nadeem to compete in the Javelin Throw final at the Olympic Stadium on Saturday evening. File photo
  • Arshad’s throw of 85.16m brought him into the final game on Wednesday.
  • Arshad is one of 12 contestants appearing in the final contest.
  • He is Pakistan’s national javelin throw champion, undefeated since 2015.

KARACHI: Pakistani athlete Arshad Nadeem, high in spirits to win a medal at the Tokyo Olympics, will compete in the javelin throw final at the Olympic Stadium on Saturday evening.

Arshad, a gold medalist in South Asian Games and bronze medalist in Asian Games, is one of the 12 contestants appearing in the final contest, which is scheduled to start at 4pm according to Pakistan Standard Time.

Each of these throwers is entitled to three throws in round one of the final game. After using all three chances, the four at the bottom will be eliminated from the race for the medals and the rest will receive an additional three throws. 

The six best throws will be taken into account.

Arshad enters final round

Arahad Nadeem is the first-ever Pakistani athlete to qualify for the final of any track and field event in the Olympics.

Arshad’s throw of 85.16m was the best in his group earlier, in the group stage of the javelin throw. The attempt had brought him into the final game on Wednesday, giving the nation hope of the athlete bringing home a medal.

Later, he stood third in the overall group stage with India’s Neeraj Chopra and Germany’s Johannes Vetter on first and second positions, respectively.

Related items

The 24-year-old athlete is considered one of the strongest contenders to win the medals.

Having the season and personal best of 86.38m, Arshad has put himself among top athletes of the competition, with only three athletes — Johannes Vetter (96.29m), Neeraj Chopra (88.07) and Andrian Mardare (86.66) ahead of him.

All eyes on Arshad for next Olympics medal

Arshad is Pakistan’s national javelin throw champion, undefeated since 2015. However, he has broken his own national records seven times during the last six years.

Pakistanis have their eyes set on Arshad as Pakistan has not won an Olympic medal since 1992. The last Olympic medal for country was a bronze, claimed by the Hockey team at Barcelona.

 Before that, Boxer Hussain Shah had brought an individual medal home in 1988.

More From Sports:

Azhar Ali wishes for victorious start in ICC Test Championship

Azhar Ali wishes for victorious start in ICC Test Championship
KPL 2021: Rawalakot Hawks set 195-run target for Mirpur Royals

KPL 2021: Rawalakot Hawks set 195-run target for Mirpur Royals
Messi quitting Camp Nou leaves FC Barcelona fans in disbelief

Messi quitting Camp Nou leaves FC Barcelona fans in disbelief
India threatened me through ECB against joining KPL 2021, Monty Panesar says

India threatened me through ECB against joining KPL 2021, Monty Panesar says
We let Lionel Messi go to save the club: Barcelona president

We let Lionel Messi go to save the club: Barcelona president
WATCH: Pitch for KPL 2021 'READY'

WATCH: Pitch for KPL 2021 'READY'
Asad Umar wants more women to participate in sports

Asad Umar wants more women to participate in sports
English cricketer Monty Panesar aspires meeting PM Imran Khan

English cricketer Monty Panesar aspires meeting PM Imran Khan
KPL 2021: Organisers set up bio-secure bubble for players, staff members

KPL 2021: Organisers set up bio-secure bubble for players, staff members
KPL 2021: Pakistan T20 players to join Kashmir league teams today

KPL 2021: Pakistan T20 players to join Kashmir league teams today
KPL 2021: After snubbing BCCI, Herschelle Gibbs to arrive in Pakistan today

KPL 2021: After snubbing BCCI, Herschelle Gibbs to arrive in Pakistan today
WATCH: Pakistan team organise birthday party for Shahnawaz Dahani

WATCH: Pakistan team organise birthday party for Shahnawaz Dahani

Latest

view all