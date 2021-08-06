 
Friday Aug 06 2021
Chase Hudson drops new music video

Friday Aug 06, 2021

Chase Hudson drops new music video

TikToker Chase Hudsosn aka Lil Huddy on Friday released the official music video for his song "Don't Freak Out".

"This was truly one of the most insane and fun days I’ve ever had," he wrote while sharing a clip from his video on his official Official Instagram account.

Earlier in an announcement, the Chase wrote, "And finally, my third and final announcement this week… my debut album “Teenage Heartbreak” is out SEPTEMBER 17TH

Words can’t even describe how excited I am to share this masterpiece with the world i have never been this proud of an accomplishment of mine before and i know y’all will be proud too. my new song from the album Don’t Freak Out feat. @ianndior, @tysonritter, and @travisbarker is out rn go stream! the official music video is out tomorrow at 9am pt LETS RAGGGEEEE."

