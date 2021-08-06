 
Friday Aug 06 2021
By
Web Desk

By
Web Desk

Friday Aug 06, 2021

Madonna’s daughter Lourdes Leon reveals she paid her own way through college

Madonna’s daughter Lourdes Leon recently sat down for a chat and got candid about how she was able to pay for college herself and avoid the ‘talentless rich kid label.

Leon got candid over it during her interview with Vogue magazine for their September 2021 issue.

There she weighed addressed the painful assumptions she grew up being surrounded by as a daughter to one of the most famous singers in Hollywood and was quoted saying, "People think I'm this talentless rich kid who's had everything given to her, but I'm not.”

While Leon is determined to carve her own path, she admitted that she still has a loving relationship with her mother, one that is powered via their love for dance.

In regards to her passion of dance, Leon admitted, “A teacher of mine made me understand movement in a whole new way. You're using your body to define the space around you — to change it. That's a very naked form of expression."

